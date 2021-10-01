IPL 2021: Dwayne Bravo has provided good competition to Sam Curran for all-rounder spot, says Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that Dwayne Bravo has provided some good competition to Sam Curran for the all-rounder spot in the team.

Bravo who is now just seven wickets short of becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL history is enjoying a terrific run of form in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Thursday and with it, became the first team to seal a place in the playoffs. After keeping things tight with the ball to limit SRH to 134/9, CSK chased down the target in 19.4 overs & with 6 wickets in hand to register their ninth win of the season.

"Well, some good competition for that place for Sam. Sam was excellent for us in the first half and Bravo has come back now like the champion he is. Some good competition around that all-rounder spot. And it's ideally what you want, two really good players competing and getting the best out of each other," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in Thursday's post-match press conference.

"We are really impressed with how Bravo has responded to the challenge, he is back to his best. His bowling at the death has been outstanding," he added.

"Really proud of how we finished, I think we won the last four games. In the first half of the tournament number of things went wrong, and confidence was low but the way we finished gave us confidence. Even if it was a bad year we were one good win to making to the SF," Fleming highlighted while talking about CSK's last season.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor