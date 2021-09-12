IPL 2021: Everyone in group believes that team has potential to make a mark, says RR's Vohra

A bond that is deeper than cricket, Rajasthan Royals' stylish batter Manan Vohra and young sensation Mayank Markande aren't just teammates on the field, but they also happen to be really close friends off it.

Speaking from their hotel in Dubai, Manan started the conversation by calling Mayank "a very lazy character". He elaborated: "I have to always push him to go the extra mile in terms of everything, even if it's training. He's the kind of character who likes to go easy on things, but I'm always the one telling him to go that extra mile because I know he's got immense talent and if he improves his work ethics, he will be a definite player for the Indian team for a long time."

But Mayank, on the other hand, was quick to respond to the claim. "I'm not lazy, I'm like a normal person like everyone else but I think he (Manan) is extraordinary - I think even extraordinary is also an understatement for him (laughs). So, if you don't reach his level, then he says I'm lazy, but on a serious note, I really appreciate him showing so much faith in me."

Talking about Rajasthan Royals' ambitions and realistic goals for the season, the duo was on the same page for a change, with 28-year-old Manan saying.

"As a group, we are all looking to win the trophy. It has been a long time since the franchise has won it, and the best thing is that everyone in our group believes that the team has the potential to make a mark once again. So, we're aiming for the cup but will be mindful of taking it game by game."

To which, Mayank added: "Our spinners had done a great job in the UAE last year, so I feel we're back to utilizing our strengths well. We feel really confident going into this phase."

Summing up his own stint in the first phase of season, Manan stated, "I think my personal experience was good because I had been waiting for this opportunity for two years. I was a little disappointed because I felt I couldn't capitalize on the starts that I got; however, it means that I had a lot of learnings from those outings and have prepared well for the second leg."

Meanwhile commenting on not being able to find a spot in the Royals' team during the first phase, Mayank said he's "happy to wait for his opportunities and understands that the conditions in India weren't favouring the spinners too much" but knows that his "chance will come".

With the second wave of COVID-19 taking India by storm earlier this year, Manan also stated that the period was tough for him too due to a personal loss. "The first two weeks (after IPL) were rough when I went back home because I lost my grandfather to whom I was extremely close, but you have to be strong. I was able to cope up with that, but his memories and teachings are very precious to me and will stay with me forever," said an emotional Manan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor