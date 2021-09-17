IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, and Tahir join CSK bio-bubble in UAE

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir have arrived here to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.

Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians will kick-start the second half of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19. CSK were at the 2nd spot of the 8-team IPL 2021 points table with 7 wins in 10 matches before the season was suspended due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.