IPL 2021: Fans allowed in stadiums for UAE-leg starting from September 19

The UAE-leg of the IPL 2021 will not be played behind closed doors as announced earlier. In a major update, fans will be returning to the stadiums for the second phase which begins from September 19. The IPL 2021, which was postponed earlier this year in May, will resume on Sunday with powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings kicking off the UAE-leg of the edition.

NEWS - VIVO IPL 2021 set to welcome fans back to the stadiums.



More details here - https://t.co/5mkO8oLTe3#VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 15, 2021

This match will mark the first time since the IPL 2019 final that fans will get to attend IPL matches. "The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19," the release stated. Matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.

