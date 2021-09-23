IPL 2021: Focus is on what's going to work, wickets are just byproduct, says Rabada

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada has said that his focus lies on what is going to work for him in the match rather than thinking about how to take wickets every time he steps out to the field.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played unbeaten knocks of 47 and 35 runs respectively as Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 135 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"I had the same plan as we always to do. That was to bowl hard lengths. We could have gone for yorkers, but it all depends on what is working on the day. It was nice to be bowling out there with you again," Rabada told teammate Anrich Nortje in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I generally do not think about wickets, I just focus on what is going to work. Wickets are just a byproduct," he added.

With this win, the franchise rose to the top spot in the IPL standings with 14 points.

"Yeah, it was good. Really enjoyed being out there with the boys once again. It has been a long time, to be out there in Dubai where we started a year ago, was really nice," Nortje told Rabada.

In the match against SRH, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took five wickets between themselves as SunRisers was restricted to 134/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Kane Williamson's side, Abdul Samad top-scored with a knock of 28 runs. Delhi Capitals will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor