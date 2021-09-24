IPL 2021: Franchises looking to rotate players with eye on workload, heat but no diktat from BCCI

While Mumbai Indians is looking to manage the workload of the players in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has no role in this and it is an individual call of the franchises with an eye on the humid conditions in the UAE and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official said the board has not passed any directive to franchises on workload management and it is an individual call. "We haven't passed any information to any team with regards to workload management. If a player is rested, it has to be the call of the franchise and the player. Also, the franchises know how to take care of their players," the official said.

In fact, while three franchise officials confirmed that they are looking to rotate players keeping an eye on the weather conditions in the UAE, they were quick to point there has been no diktat from the BCCI on this.

"It is very hot and the humidity can sometimes get to even the fittest player in the team. So, we are looking to rotate some of the players with an eye on workload management. Players are always the priority and everyone is on the same page when it comes to this. But no, no diktat from the BCCI on this and honestly they also know it isn't needed as franchises have always worked closely with the board in ensuring players are in top shape while playing the league," one of the officials said.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond on Thursday night said the franchise is also looking at the needs of Team India when managing the workload of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Hardik has not played the games against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL.

"Hardik is training well. He trained today (Thursday) and he is getting closer to playing. We are balancing the needs of our team along with the needs of Team India as well. This franchise looks after its players. We are hopeful that Hardik will be back for the next match, he trained well on Thursday," said Bond during the post-match virtual press conference after the game against KKR.

But Bond too was quick to clarify that there is no directive on this. "It is not a hard directive, you have a duty towards the players. You have to look after them, like anything you have to balance everything and you have to balance what the player wants. One thing our franchise does is look after our players. There is no point in rushing him back, you do not want him to get injured and miss rest of the tournament when we have a chance to win it," he added.

In fact, MI just like the other franchises has been known to keep Team India's interest in mind over the years and it is no different this time either.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor