IPL 2021: Hyderabad player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE bio-bubble

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals is in doubt after a Covid-19 scare in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. The IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after being postponed in May amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India. According to a Cricbuzz report, efforts have been taken and the player concerned has been isolated to make sure tonight's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals is played as scheduled. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will address the media over the issue.