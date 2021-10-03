IPL 2021: I always look to take wickets rather than contain runs, says DC pacer Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan has revealed his bowling strategy, saying that he always strives to take wickets rather than containing runs in the shortest format of the game.

Shreyas Iyer played an unbeaten inning of 33 as Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 130 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Axar Patel was adjudged as Man of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

"I think after the six overs, I came onto bowl. My planning was not to concede boundaries on such a slow wicket. It was not an easy wicket for the batters to slog. Our team has Avesh Khan, he told me that we have qualified for the playoffs. Our team environment is very good," Axar told teammate Avesh Khan in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Avesh Khan also returned with three wickets as Mumbai Indians was restricted to 129/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

"Thanks to Rishabh, he has given me the opportunity to play this season, whenever I bowl, I always look to take wickets rather than looking to contain runs. I was trying to take the wicket of Hardik Pandya, the ball reversed a bit and hence I was able to dismiss him," said Avesh.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

