IPL 2021: I'll be back stronger, says injured CSK all-rounder Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of IPL 2021 and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury. But the English player has promised to come back stronger.

"Unfortunately I have received a gutting news that I will, unfortunately, be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season," CSK website quoted Curran as saying.

"The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving with the team in a fantastic space. The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days. Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys. I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," he added.

Talking about Curran's injury, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said: "It's really unfortunate that Curran won't be available for the rest of the season due to a lower back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure he will emerge stronger from this. BCCI has been informed about the injury."

Curran, 23, has played 24 Tests, 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is for England. He was a part of the England Test squad that played India in England prior to the IPL.

For England, Curran's brother, Tom, has been drafted into the squad for the T20 World Cup.

In addition, Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course. The England players and management not part of the IPL arrived at their Muscat base on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until October 16 before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor