IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar headline Mumbai Indians highest ever total

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 while Suryakumar Yadav slammed 82 off 40 balls as Mumbai Indians scored their highest ever total -- 235/9 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Mumbai Indians scored 235/9 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad to make sure they were in the tournament. The side had scored 223/6 against Punjab Kings (KXIP) in May 2017.

Nine Mumbai Indians wickets fell as the batsmen came all guns blazing on SRH bowling attack. SRH all-rounder Mohammad Nabi became the first fielder to take five catches in an IPL match.

Coming back to the match, opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan came all guns blazing on SRH bowling attack.

Ishan Kishan hammered four fours in the second over to make Mumbai Indians intentions clear in the ongoing match.

The opening partnership was broken when Rashid Khan removed Rohit in the sixth over but till then Mumbai Indians had scored 80 runs.

Umran Malik provided SRH with a major breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan in the 10th over. Also, Mumbai Indians equalled the record for the highest total after 10 overs in IPL history as they smashed 131-3.

Abhishek Sharma dimissed both Kieron Pollard and James Neesham in successive deliveries as SRH looked to stage a comeback. But Suryakumar Yadav launched an attack and smashed half-century in just 24 balls.

Suryakumar continued the fireworks and helped Mumbai Indians post 235 in the allotted 20 overs. The right-handed batsman scored 82 off 40 balls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor