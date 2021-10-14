IPL 2021: It ended in heartbreak, DC skipper Pant pens emotional message

New Delhi, Oct 14 After crashing out of the Indian Premier League 2021, Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant posted an emotional message on Twitter for his teammates, franchise owners and fans.

Pant's dream of lifting his maiden IPL title in the first year of his captaincy came to a heart-breaking end following a three-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2, on Wednesday.

"It ended in heartbreak last night, but I could not be more proud of leading this team of exceptional warriors. We battled hard through the season, and while we may have fallen short on some days, we always gave hundred per cent.

"To the owners, management, staff, my teammates and most importantly, our passionate fans, I want to say thank you from my heart. You all made this season special. We will come back stronger," Pant tweeted.

Pant will now be seen in action for Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The 2007 champions will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

