IPL 2021: KKR need to gel together as group and make difference this time, says Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik feels the squad is in a decent space and just need to get together as a group when the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes.

Karthik has joined the KKR camp after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK.

"Overall as a team, I think we are in a decent space. We need to gel together as a group and make a difference this time. We want to win 6 out of 7 matches (to qualify)," the KKR website quoted Karthik as saying.

"It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win 6 out of 7 matches," he added.

The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR moving really close to qualifying for the knockout stage. Having finished fifth owing to a not-so-healthy net run rate last year, KKR will want to have a change of fortune this time around in the UAE.

"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik said.

Even though KKR haven't had a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021, having won just two out of 7 matches, Karthik insisted that the team would focus on the positives and continue to play aggressive cricket.

"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we have a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," said Karthik.

"As fans, all I want to say is keep supporting us. We'll try and play a brand of cricket that'll make you proud. It did put a smile on your face at various points during the last two IPLs. We'll try and put a bigger smile this time around," he added.

IPL 2021 will resume with Mumbai Indians locking horns with CSK on September 19. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor