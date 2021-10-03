IPL 2021: Maxwell's fifty helps RCB reach 164 against Punjab Kings

Glenn Maxwell firing fifty helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post 164/7 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start as skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scored 55 runs in the first six overs.

However, Henriques staged the Punjab Kings comeback when he dismissed RCB's top order. The Australian all-rounder took back-to-back wickets as he dismissed Kohli and Dan Christian and then came back to remove Padikkal in the 12th over.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers then rebuilt RCB innings as the duo stitched a 73-run stand for the fourth wicket. Maxwell completed his fifty in 29 balls before Sarfaraz Khan ran De Villers out.

In the last 12 balls, RCB scored 24 runs to reach 164/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: RCB 164/7 (Devdutt Padikkal 40, Glenn Maxwell 57; Moises Henriques 3-12)

( With inputs from ANI )

