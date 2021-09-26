IPL 2021: MI win toss, opt to field against RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

For Mumbai, Hardik Pandey returns in the playing XI. Jamieson, Christian and Shahbaz in, with Saini, David and Hasaranga out for Royal Challengers.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said: "We are gonna bowl first. We have tried everything in the two games we played and I thought a score in front of us to have a crack would be ideal. Important to focus on the game in hand and keep ticking those small boxes. He (Hardik) is very passionate about the game and passionate about his comeback, from a team's perspective it's a great boost for us. Just one change. Hardik is back and Saurabh Tiwary is out."

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said: "Would have bowled first as well, don't think the track will change much. We had a team chat together and we haven't been outplayed and made some mistakes ourselves. When the crunch moment arrives, you have to back yourself and that's been the chat to play expressive cricket. It's about executing them with courage. They are one of the strongest sides in the IPL and are a very difficult side to play against and want to match the intensity and belief. We will have to be at the top of our game tonight. Saini, Hasaranga and Tim David are out. Shahbaz, Dan Christian and Jamieson are in."

The match 39 of IPL 2021 sees two out of form sides lock horns. Both RCB and MI have spluttered and stuttered since the tournament's resumption so both teams will be desperate to get that winning feeling back. For RCB, they're still in third place, but the pack behind them is hunting them. As for MI, they need a win to try and get out of the middle bunch as they sit in sixth place.

Playing XI: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor