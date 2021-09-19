IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians sign fast bowler Roosh Kalaria as replacement player for Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians have added fast bowling all rounder Roosh Kalaria as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.The 28 year old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the Mumbai Indians squad as a support player, and now has earned his first IPL contract. Kalaria was part of the India U-19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 cricket World Cup.

Kalaria has been a key player for Gujarat in domestic cricket over the years since his debut in 2012. Kalaria was inducted in the squad today during the team’s training session.IPL 2021 is all set to restart with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Dubai.With 10 points from seven matches, CSK are placed second on the points table as of now while their rivals MI are in the fourth position with eight points.

