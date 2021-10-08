IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final group stage game of this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav."

SRH stand-in captain Manish Pandey said: "My first game as IPL captain. Last-minute call. Kane had a niggle on his elbow, Bhuvi has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Mumbai little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready."

Mumbai Indians will have to win by 171 runs to displace KKR from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians: Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla.

SRH: Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor