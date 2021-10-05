IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first. We have tried everything in this UAE leg. The wicket doesn't change too much, so we thought of having a target in front of us when we bat. We know where we stand at the moment. Every individual knows what to do. It's about coming here and executing."

"We need to read situations, not to worry about the table, if we play well the results will take care of itself. Two changes: Ishan comes back for de Kock and Neesham from Krunal. We looked at how the game is being played here. The pacers have done well with the slower balls," he added.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are sitting at 10 points from 12 games with only the difference of the net run rate. The two sides are going to fight it out to take one step closer to standing a chance for a fourth-place finish.

Rajasthan Royals' previous meeting with Mumbai Indians was a forgettable one for them with Rohit Sharma's team registering a seven-wicket victory in the first half of IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

( With inputs from ANI )

