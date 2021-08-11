IPL 2021 New Rules : Balls hit for six to be replaced, wash hands with soap and water

The Indian Premier League (IPL) management is set to introduce new set of rules for the second leg of IPL which will be held in UAE from next month. In a major change, the cricket ball will be completely replaced during the upcoming edition if it is hit into the stands by the batsmen. “If the cricket ball goes in the stands or outside the stadium, the fourth umpire will provide a replacement from the library of cricket balls. The previous ball when returned will be sanitized with alcohol-based wipes and/or UV-C by the fourth umpire and placed in the library,” the BCCI circular read according to an Indian Express report.The ICC Executive Committee had earlier banned the use of saliva during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI added that the players will also be prohibited to spit on the field.“Members doing so must discard the soiled tissue paper securely in the provided dustbins,” the circular adds.The BCCI will make sure that the players, coaching staff and the commentators will be transported from the team bus straight to the aircraft.

“The team bus drops the players straight onto the tarmac thereby avoiding the need for players to pass through the airport terminal building (and thus) preventing contact with other people outside the Bio-Secure Environment,” it further reads.Players will be allowed to visit a golf course but the BCCI has kept certain conditions for it too. The teams have to seek permission from the IPL chief medical officer 24 hours prior. The entire golf range or a part of it will be booked for the sole use by the IPL participants on any given day. No other guests will be permitted within these designated areas.“Use of any other facility at the Golf Club viz. bars, restaurants, cafes, gymnasium, etc., is prohibited. Use of locker rooms at the Golf Club is prohibited. IPL participants must arrive at the Golf Club wearing their Golf apparel to avoid use of locker rooms for changing. Shower facilities at the Golf Club must not be used,” the circular continues.In case of pitch invasion during a match or practice session, if any spectator or fan manages to enter the field of play and momentarily come in physical contact with a player, the player must change his clothes and put away the used ones in a separate bag for disinfection and laundry. Also, the player must wash his hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds before meeting other team members in the bubble.The remaining 31 matches of the IPL in second phase will be played from September 19 to October 15. Out of these 13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.The afternoon matches will start from 3.30 pm Indian time, while the evening fixtures will begin from 7.30 pm

