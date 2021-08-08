IPL 2021: No quarantine for foreign players, family members to face action for bubble breach

No overseas players competing in the IPL 2021, will have to serve quarantine however, franchise members and families could face punishment if there is a "bubble breach", according to the health and safety protocols released by the BCCI ahead of the T20 tournament which will resume next month at the UAE. According to the protocols, "All franchise team members must undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test, 72 hours before their scheduled flight. All individuals must quarantine themselves and avoid contact with others after the RT-PCR test." All members whose RT-PCR test result is negative may travel to the franchise's city of choice," it stated, which means that there is no quarantine for international players.

The document also said, "depending on the country of flight departure, all international passengers arriving at Dubai airport are required to display a negative RT-PCR test report for sample taken between 48-72 hours before their scheduled flight. "For passengers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification process," it added. The document also laid down the process which the "franchise team members and their families would undertake" for "entering and remaining within the Bubble." "They may only leave the Bubble in unavoidable circumstances. However, for unscheduled visits prior permission must be sought from the BCCI Chief Medical Officer before leaving the Bubble. "Re-entry to the Bubble is only permitted after completing 6 full days quarantine and confirmation that all 3 results of the RT-PCR tests for samples collected on day 2,4 and 6 are negative," stated the protocols. The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended in April after multiple bio bubble breach, will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 with the Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.