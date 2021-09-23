IPL 2021: Not satisfied with my performance against SRH, hunger has gone up, says Iyer

After registering an eight-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that his appetite and hunger has gone up for scoring runs.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played unbeaten knocks of 47 and 35 runs respectively as Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 135 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. With this win, the franchise rose to the top spot in the IPL standings with 14 points.

"It is a really good feeling, I would not say that I am satisfied, because the hunger has gone up and the appetite keeps on increasing every match you play. So I am not satisfied and content," said Iyer during a virtual press conference.

Talking about his injury that he sustained earlier this year, Iyer said: "When I got injured, it was difficult for me to adapt to this particular fact because I keep on doing so many activities here and there, it was difficult for me to adapt, but close-knit family and friends really kept me busy and they kept me in a positive frame of mind."

"When the rehab started, and I started gaining strength, that was an amazing feeling and that put me in a really good frame of mind," he added.

Earlier this year, Delhi had named Rishabh Pant as their captain for the IPL 2021 season as Iyer was ruled out of the first half of the tournament. The franchise retained Pant as captain even when Shreyas came back into the setup for the second half in the UAE.

"When I got the captaincy of Delhi Capitals, it benefitted me a lot as my temperament got better. But obviously, this is part of the decision making and I respect the franchise's decision. Rishabh Pant is leading really well since the start of the season and I respect the decision to continue with him. I like soaking in the pressure and I like to perform when there are challenges. It is not like I am focusing a lot on my batting just because I am not the captain," said Iyer.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took five wickets among themselves as SunRisers was restricted to 134/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Kane Williamson's side, Abdul Samad top-scored with a knock of 28 runs.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

