IPL 2021: Pant is a good captain, easy to communicate with him, says DC pacer Nortje

Delhi Capitals have done really well in the last two years in the Indian Premier League. While they finished runners-up in the 13th edition, the team has finished on the top of the points table in this edition and is looking to go the distance this time round in UAE. And star pacer Anrich Nortje says the vibe in the group has been a major factor in the team doing well.

While Nortje has nine wickets from six games, he is undoubtedly one of the top performers for the franchise. And the South Africa pacer says it has been really good playing under young captain Rishabh Pant.

"I think it was sort of similar with Shreyas Iyer being a young captain as well. So the two years that I've been here, it's been two young captains and it's been really nice and energetic. It's been good they sort of give you your freedom as well that you want to do they let you do your own thing at times, which is really nice and what you need and as well as the player so the guys have been really good. Rishabh this season has been good. It's easy to communicate with him so I've really been enjoying it. And I think he is a good captain and obviously, it's shown in the results and all the games have gone so it's really nice to have him as a captain," he told ANI.

Asked to elaborate on the environment in the camp considering the bubble life and the mental aspect of it, Nortje said: "Yeah it's been really good, everyone's been enjoying each other's company. It's been nice to obviously be on the winning side of things. I think just everyone grew a lot tighter as we go along. It's very unfortunate that we have to sort of break up after this, but it's been really nice to be a part of a good team, a young team as always say with some experience in between. So, it's been really good. I think the energy that vibe in the group is really positive so far."

Coming into UAE, it was believed the wickets would predominantly help the spinners, but the fast bowlers have also impressed and Nortje believes it is all about sticking to the basics and keeping it simple.

"It hasn't been too easy to score. Once you hit a good length and length, I think it hasn't been easy to score as you've seen in the games. I think a lot of seamers have done really well. It's just about bowling in those good areas. If you look for too much, if you try and do too much, then it's not gonna work out. But it's sort of a simple plan for us and once we stick to the simple plans same with the spinners. I think, but I can't really comment too much on this stuff. But I think the same as once we stuck to our simple plans, It's been paying off quite a bit at the end of the day," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

