IPL 2021: Punjab Kings had clear plan against SRH, guys had everything in control, says Markram

Punjab Kings batter Aiden Markram said that his side displayed a phenomenal bowling performance against SunRisers Hyderabad to defend a score of 125 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter.

SRH failed to chase 126 against Punjab Kings on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. No batter was able to get going and it was only Jason Holder who played a knock of 47 runs.

"I must be honest, it looked like guys had everything in control. There was a clear plan out there on that wicket, until the very last ball we stuck to that plan and it was very good to see. The pressure can make you sort of change plans, and then in hindsight you always should we have changed? It is good to see guys stuck to their plans and it was a very good feeling to get over the line," Markram said during a virtual post-match press conference.

"I found it tough, sort of anything with pace off, was holding on the wicket and even pace on balls, it was not coming on so it was quite tough. Naturally, they have high-quality spinner in Rashid Khan and he was always going to be handful on a surface like that. It was tough in general, very difficult to find a boundary, the outfield was thick. Tough day for batting but it is about learning and hopefully, we can improve as a batting unit," he added.

Talking about the bowling effort of PBKS, Markram said: "The entire bowling unit was incredible. Mohammed Shami started with wickets, and it is always crucial when defending low scores. Spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi were incredible, it is important for us going forward and we can take confidence from this as a team."

Earlier, Holder recorded figures of 3-19 as SRH restricted Punjab Kings to 125/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Punjab Kings will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

