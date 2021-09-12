IPL 2021: Qualification scenarios for teams ahead of knockout stages in UAE

IPL 2021 is nearing the business end of the tournament with, the tournament set to resume in the UAE with a little tweak in the original schedule. All eight are still mathematically in contention to make it to the playoffs and here's how the playoff qualification scenario looks like.

Delhi Capitals - Delhi Capitals are on a roll after having won 6 of the 8 games, Rishabh Pant-led DC need to win a minimum of 2 matches to ensure their qualification. However, last year's finalists would aim to bag one of the top two spots. The six matches in the second leg are against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Kolkata Knight Riders - Kolkata Knight Riders have looked out of sorts in the first half. They have managed to register just two wins and will be facing the top teams currently in their first three games. The tw0-time champions, will have to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the remaining 7 matches. Standing at the 7th position, the team needs a victory in five matches to ensure a top-four spot.

SunRisers Hyderabad – The 2016 champions face an uphill task in the UAE phase. Their current ranking is 8th and in the remaining 7 matches, SRH needs to win 6 matches to confirm their qualification. The Willamson led side, will face Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming games.

Punjab Kings - The change in team name has failed to bring fortune for KL Rahul's side. The Indian leg of IPL 2021 was mired in inconsistency for the team. Just before the league was called off, Kings registered a emphatic win over the Royal Challengers. In their six remaining games, they have to win a minimum of 5 matches to reach the 14-point mark. In the second phase, they have to face: Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mumbai Indians - The traditional slow starters of the IPL, five time champions Mumbai have all the arsenal to bag a spot in the top four. Despite losing two of their opening four games, the defending champions have currently placed in the fourth spot. In the upcoming games, they face, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Rajasthan Royals – The Sanju Samson-led side is standing at the fifth position in the points table. With 7 remaining matches, they need to ensure victory in minimum of 4 matches. The teams left to face RR, are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Royals had managed to finish their Indian leg of the tournament with a breathtaking win against Sunrisers courtesy to a whirlwind century from Jos Buttler. Their mathematical chances are pretty decent for top four qualification and will be kicking off their second leg against Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings – After a disastrous outing in IPL 2020, CSK was back in the form in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. With five wins already in their kitty, they could make it to the playoffs for a record 11th time. They have to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Royal Challengers Bangalore – The perennial under achievers of IPL are sitting at the third spot, needs a victory in 5 of the 7 remaining matches. The path ahead is challenging with some tough games coming up for Virat Kohli's side. In the upcoming leg, they will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

