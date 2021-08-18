IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals release Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Oman tour

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been released by the Rajasthan Royals to play against Oman, as requested by the MCA for Mumbai's Oman tour. The duo will jon Royals squad in UAE after the tour for the second phase of IPL 2021 which will commence from September 15. The tour will act as a preparation for the Mumbai team for the upcoming domestic season which commences in October with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the senior men’s category. The Mumbai players underwent a month-long camp at the BKC under the new coach Amol Muzumdar. This will be Amol’s first assignment as a head coach will the Mumbai team.

“Amol has done a fantastic job to conduct the camp keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind. The fitness level of the boys has really improved due to the camp. Mulani has captained the Mumbai under-19 side. He is a talented player. He will soon play in the IPL too,” said Salil Ankola the selctor of Mumbai squad. Mumbai will leave for Muscat on August 19 and will undergo quarantine for just one day. They will start their training on August 20. Mumbai will leave Muscat on September 3.Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani will lead a 14-member Mumbai cricket team on a tour of Oman during which it is scheduled to play three T20 and as many 50-over games against the hosts.

Full squad: Shams Mulani (captain), Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Arman Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sujit Naik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Awasthi, Sairaj Patil, Deepak Shetty and Dhurmil Matkar.