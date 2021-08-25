IPL 2021: RCB name George Garton as replacement for Kane Richardson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday named English pacer George Garton as a replacement for Kane Richardson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021," the franchise said in an official statement.

The left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06. As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in the T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be George's debut season in IPL. With this, the RCB team closes its fourth replacement. Ahead of the resumption of Season 14 of the IPL, RCB had earlier announced changes to the squad as the team gears up for the action in the UAE this September.

RCB head coach Simon Katich has stepped down as head coach of the IPL side due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

Another Sri Lankan, Dushmantha Chameera confirmed his place in the Banglore side. The fast bowler replaces Daniel Sams. Tim David who is no stranger to the T20 format replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.

RCB will depart for UAE via a chartered flight from Bangalore on August 29. The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another 6 days of quarantine in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

( With inputs from ANI )

