IPL 2021: RCB to wear PPE-colored special jersey against KKR as tribute to frontline workers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday unveiled a blue jersey to pay tribute to frontline workers who are working among COVID-19 patients. Royal Challengers Bangalore will don the blue Jersey to pay tribute to the frontline warriors. The blue jersey will be auctioned after the first match of the second half of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. The revenue generated will be used for vaccination drives throughout India. "This is a different kind of a blue colour I'll be sporting. It gives a message and it will be a milestone for RCB," said Kohli while unveiling the jersey. The blue jersey will feature messages on the back to spread awareness in the battle against Covid-19.

After the match against KRR ends, the jerseys will be signed and auctioned to raise funds for deployment of vaccines in India. The jerseys resemble the colour of the PPE kits worn by frontline workers on duty. "India has been battling Covid-19 on a war footing. While vaccination has being going on at a great pace, the frontline workers are the ones bearing the burden of helping us move past this pandemic. We have great respect and admiration for these workers and would like to assist these heroes in our own little way to spread awareness. We are all in this fight together and we need to work together to help humanity move forward," added Kohli. On the cricketing front, RCB are currently placed third in the points table with 10 points from seven matches from the first half of IPL 2021. The three-time runners-up are scheduled to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



