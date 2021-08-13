IPL 2021: Reigning champions Mumbai Indians leave for Abu Dhabi

Mumbai, Aug 13 Mumbai Ind, the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have left for Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021.

The franchise shared a picture through its Instagram handle on Friday, showing talent scout R Vinay Kumar in the flight with the caption as 'Abu Dhabi bound'.

They also posted a video of off-spinner Jayant Yadav in full travel gear with caption as "Off we go! The countdown has begun."

Earlier, the BCCI had announced that the remainder of IPL 2021, halted in May due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, will be held in UAE from September 19.

The Indian members of the team are amongst the first ones to leave for UAE on Friday. Post quarantine, the team will begin their pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi.

The franchise for the last two weeks had organised a preparatory camp for the domestic players at the Jio Stadium inside Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

After undergoing a mandatory quarantine period, the players started their training with special facilities and setup available keeping in mind the monsoon season in Mumbai.

Mumbai is all set to resume their campaign in a blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

The five-time IPL winners are seated fourth in the points table with Delhi Capitals on top.

Overall, 13 matches will be held in Dubai. Sharjah will host 10 matches while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

