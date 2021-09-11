IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Bumrah tests negative for COVID-19 after arriving in UAE from UK

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav arrived in Abu Dhabi for the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the franchise said in a media release on Saturday. The trio will now undergo a six-day quarantine period before joining the franchise's bio-bubble. "Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight," the statement read. For the unversed, the lndia's tour of England was mired in controversy after multiple COVID cases were reported within the team.

The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL's guidelines. "The players were in Manchester for the fifth Test match against England, which was cancelled following outbreak of coronavirus inside the Indian team contingent. The Mumbai Indians media release also mentioned that all members had returned negative RT-PCR results before boarding the flight to Abu Dhabi. Fresh tests were done upon their arrival which also returned negative. Mumbai Indians, defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians were fourth on the points table.

