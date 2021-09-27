IPL 2021: Royals win toss, elect to bat vs SRH

Dubai, Sep 27 Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the IPL 2021 here on Monday.

Royals youngster Kartik Tyagi is out with injury, Chris Morris, Evin Lewis are back in the side. Whereas, four changes for Sunrisers: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddharth Kaul in. While David Warner is not playing on Monday.

After the toss, Royals' captain Sanju Samson said, "Atmosphere suits here batting first...The last defeat was hard, and we are a much better team."

SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "Important we adapt quickly. Roy at the top comes in for Warner. I guess today is something fresh. The young guys come in..."

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor