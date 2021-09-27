IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at the toss, Sanju Samson said: "We are looking to bat first. Team combo, atmosphere suits us to bat first. We learn from the loss in the last game. We are having fitness issues. Kartik Tyagi is out with injury. Morris and Lewis return."

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson said: "We will look to adapt early with the ball. Few young players are getting opportunities. Jason Roy is at the top for David Warner. Pandey, Kedar miss out. Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma are playing. Sid Kaul replaces injured Khaleel."

The match 40 of IPL 2021 features two sides struggling. Barring miracles, SRH is out of this year's tournament, but they now have the chance to mix things up and play the role of party pooper. For RR, they need a win to get to 10 points as the team eye 4th place on the table.

Prior to this natch, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven wins each in the 14 times they've played each other. In the last five encounters, the Royals have won three. In Dubai, they have played each other twice, and won one each.

Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Sandeep Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

