IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan likely to miss playoffs for KKR

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is part of the KKR squad will also join the Bangladesh squad on Sunday alongside Rajasthan’s Mustafizur Rahman. As KKR have already reached the playoffs stage and will play the first eliminator against RCB on October 11, Shakib will miss the all-important game with his franchise as per reports. Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role in Match 49 for KKR, helping his side dismiss SRH captain Kane Williamson on Sunday. Directing a shot towards the leg side, Williamson went for a single. But Shakib was there at the right place and he threw the ball at the bowler's end with the SRH captain falling short of the crease.

SRH could only muster 115 for eight in 20 overs, with their captain top-scoring with 26 runs off 21 deliveries. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi were in top form for KKR, taking two wickets each. KKR reached the 116-run target in 19.4 overs, scoring 119 for four. Young Shubman Gill was in excellent form, scoring 57 0ff 51 balls for his side. Despite his two wickets, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder couldn't prevent KKR from winning the match at the Dubai International Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders have a had bright second phase in this season so far. Despite a nominal and average first phase, they have made a huge turnaround in the UAE. Kolkata Knight Riders have scripted a different story altogether. After a disappointing first phase in India, chances looked slim for the Eoin Morgan led team to create a turnaround but they challenged the odds and made a huge comeback.