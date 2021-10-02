IPL 2021: Shami and Arshdeep's last two overs were the difference against KKR, says Wright

After registering a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings' bowling coach Damien Wright said that skipper KL Rahul played a "super" innings to take his side over the line.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played knocks of 67 and 40 respectively as Punjab Kings defeated KKR by five wickets with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan also scored 22 runs off just nine balls to help Rahul's side get over the line.

"I thought Rahul's innings was superb. KL Rahul played an anchor role for us, we would have loved to see him be there at the end but I thought his innings against KKR was super. He was so composed, he is just able to continue to play on and not feel pressure and this is why he is such a class player," said Wright during a virtual post-match press conference.

"This is the most balanced team, Harpreet Brar is unlucky to be missing out. We go to Sharjah next against RCB, it was a strong team we put together against KKR. I am really happy for Shahrukh, he showed what power he has got and we certainly needed that towards the end of the innings," he added.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer played a knock of 67 runs off just 49 balls to help KKR post 165/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh returned with three wickets.

"It is purely down to how they train and apply themselves. It has been an area of our game in which we have been strong at. Arshdeep and Shami's last two overs were the difference in the game so you know, really pleased with them both. They both work really hard and it is paying off. There is huge talent in our squad in particular in the Indian bowlers and to have a leader like Shami, he bowled beautifully against KKR," said Wright.

"Ravi Bishnoi is a superstar, he is going to be very special for the years to come. He will be certainly playing all the games for us. He has been able to give us that variation, he takes wickets. He has been a huge inclusion into our squad," he added.

Punjab Kings will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

