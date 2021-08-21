IPL 2021: Simon Katich resigns as head coach of RCB due to personal reasons

Former Aussie opener Simon Katich has stepped down as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations, will step in for the remainder of the season. “As the season resumes in the UAE, it’s going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the Head Coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future. In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket,” Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said.

Meanwhile, the Indian players, support staff and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on August 21. The team will undergo 7 days of quarantine and Covid-19 tests for 3 days during the period. The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bengaluru on August 29. The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another 6 days of quarantine in the UAE following their arrival. The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19.In total, 31 matches, including qualifiers, will be played over the course of 27 days.