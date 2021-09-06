IPL 2021: Skipper Kane Willamson to join SRH camp in UAE later today

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson joined his team in UAE for the second leg of the tournament. The news on Willamsons’s joining the team came via SRH’s official account. As Williamson has reached the Gulf country, he will straightaway go into mandatory six-day quarantine at the team’s hotel- Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. Sunrisers have had a disappointing outing so far in IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad resume their IPL 2021 campaign on the 22nd of September against Delhi Capitals and their league fixtures end on the 8th of October against the Mumbai Indians.

David Warner is also speculated to join the team soon. Warner, a three-time Orange Cap winner (2015, 2017 and 2019), was earlier this year, removed as SRH captain with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson taking charge of the team. Under Warner, the team had suffered five defeats from six matches before enduring another loss, under Williamson, to be placed at the bottom of the points-table with 2 points. Warner's axing as captain led to speculations that the Australia batsman could well have played his last for SRH. However, Warner confirmed his participation in the second phase via instagram post. fter being snubbed as captain, Warner was left out of SRH's last game before the tournament was postponed, with the team's director of cricket Tom Moody explaining that the call was made keeping the balance of the team in mind. He further informed that Warner was 'shocked and disappointed' at being removed as captain but understood the reason behind the decision.

