IPL 2021: Sreesanth breaks silenec on spot fixing allegations

The issue of spot-fixing that came to the fore in the IPL in 2013 has now calmed down. Fast bowler S Sreesanth was also punished in the case. He has also been released and his ban has been lifted. Sreesanth can now play cricket again. But in the meantime, Sreesanth has made a big claim in an interview given to Sports Keeda recently. In this interview, Sreesanth had a heartfelt discussion on the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

The charges against him was like death at the time. Sreesanth has also said that why he would take such a decision for only Rs 10 lakh. "When I have a party, the bill is Rs 2 lakh each. Then why should I do such a thing for Rs 10 lakh? I am standing here because of the prayers of all those who stood behind me and my fans to get rid of this issue," Sreesanth said.

There was hullabaloo after the names of some Rajasthan Royals players came to light in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal in the IPL. Sreesanth's name was mentioned in the entire case. After that, Sreesanth had to face imprisonment. He has now been cleared of all charges and his ban has been lifted. Sreesanth is also currently seen playing in Kerala and local cricket matches.

"I think this will be the first time I've talked in detail about spot-fixing. The match needed more than 14 runs off six balls. I gave just five runs off the first four balls. No no-ball, no wide and not a single slower ball in an IPL game. I was bowling at 130-plus after 12 surgeries on my toe. I was also preparing for the tour of South Africa at the time. My goal was to be selected for the tour. A person like that, why would I do it, that too for 10 lakhs?, I am not talking big but I used to have bills of around 2 lakh when I partied around,” he told.

Although I was acquitted and returned to the field, I was devastated. "My personal life was badly damaged," he said. "It is very easy to blame someone. But the whole family, my relatives and friends, including me, had a very bad time because of that incident. The experience at that time was like death for me," Sreesanth said.