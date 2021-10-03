IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to bat first against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After a nail-biting loss to the Punjab Kings by five wickets, KKR will look to make amends against SRH and inch closer to a spot in the play-offs.

In the Head to Head record, KKR has won 13 out of their 20 matches played thus far, including a 10-run win in their opening encounter of this edition of the IPL.

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.

( With inputs from ANI )

