IPL 2021: T Natarajan to travel with SRH for UAE leg after recovering from knee injury

After a dismal outing in the first phase of the IPL, Sunrisers eager to change their fortunes around in the UAE phase. With just one win in seven outings, the 2016 champions were are looking at a early exit. Likewise, a couple of more defeats would officially end their chances of making a place in the playoffs. However, the team has received a big boost as pacer, T. Natarajan is likely to return after undergoing successful knee surgery.

“We’ve got the go-ahead and he will be traveling with us to Dubai on August 31,” an SRH official told Cricbuzz. For the unversed, Natarajan was ruled out of the first leg of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury. He subsequently underwent surgery and has been in and out of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for about three months. In all likelihood, the pacer, is set to travel alongside his SRH teammates to Dubai on August 31. The IPL restarts on September 19.A total of 31 matches will be played in the second phase and the final will take place on October 15.