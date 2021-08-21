IPL 2021: Teams are at their competitive best in the final weeks, says Star India Sports Head

Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star, and Disney India is excited about the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and has promised a visual delight for the fans and viewers during the cash-rich league.

Following a brief pause earlier this year, IPL 2021 returns to enthrall viewers and fans with the best cricketing action.

Speaking about the IPL 2021 resumption campaign, Sanjog said, "There is a great deal of anticipation for the resumption of IPL 2021. Teams and players typically up the ante on the field, play top cricket and are at their competitive best in the final weeks of IPL, which means fans can look forward to higher intensity, impossible heroics and nail-biting finishes in the month-long spectacle.

"And this is the proposition of our campaign - #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai. That, like a blockbuster, there are many twists and turns, highs and lows, thrills and spills in store. So, whether you watched the first 'half' or not, the second half from September 19 is unmissable.

"Star and Disney India is also committed to continue delivering the most engaging and immersive broadcast of the tournament across TV and digital platforms. Multiple regional feeds, world-class presentation, enhanced viewing experiences and technology innovations will delight millions of viewers," he added.

A treat for diehard cricket fans, the campaign, conceptualized by the creative team of Star Sports, brings back the true spirit of India's most loved tournament with its catchy tunes and funky colours.

'Thala' MS Dhoni's jazzy entry, paired with an addictive jingle, sets the mood for 'Asli Picture Abhi Baaki hai' and exemplifies the spark and nostalgia that the IPL brings along.

Keeping in mind the nationwide fandom for the tournament, the campaign TVC will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

The return of the IPL has witnessed plenty of excitement from its vociferous fans and this time too, Star Sports promises to bring back the same thrill.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

