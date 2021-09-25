IPL 2021: Thought 154 was good score against RR, we just stuck to our plans, says Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Saturday said that 154 was a very good score against Rajasthan Royals and his side always had the belief of going away with a victory.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals was left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as Delhi Capitals went on to register a 33-run victory here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For DC, Nortje returned with figures of 2-18.

"Warming up, it is just your normal stretches and getting a few balls in. There is nothing specific, everybody does the same thing. It is just about workouts and action when you are not on the field," said Nortje during a virtual post-match press conference when asked about his bowling routines.

"Abu Dhabi wicket is definitely slower than Dubai. We were expecting it as well. We were a day game here, so it is not going to be quick, either it will be slow or very slow. Variations on good length is a very good option and hitting the hard length, it is not easy. Just try and hit the stumps. Shorter deliveries and half-volleys are easier to hit so just trying to hit a good length," he added.

With this win, Rishabh Pant-led side went to the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Royals remain at the sixth spot with eight points.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 32 balls as Delhi Capitals posted 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya returned with two wickets each.

"We did not have a big chat, to be honest we thought it was a good score. It was quite difficult to score out there. We had discussions on what would be difficult to score and we just stuck to it," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

