IPL 2021: We're afraid of a batsman like Ruturaj Gaikwad, says Samson

Rajasthan Royals might have won the match but skipper Sanju Samson didn't shy away from praising Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube blazing fifties helped Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by seven wickets. However, Ruturaj hogged the limelight as he slammed his maiden ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Ruturaj was on 95 when he got the strike on the fifth ball of the last over. The opening batsman hammered a massive six off the last ball to reach his ton.

"Unbelievable batting by Gaikwad, we're afraid of a batsman like him. Really a lot of respect to him. We aren't thinking too far ahead, one match at a time," said Samson during the post-match presentation.

Yashasvi smoked 50 off 21 balls while Shivam Dube slammed 64 off 42 as Rajasthan Royals reach 190 in with 15 balls to spare to defeat CSK.

"We are aware of the abilities of our youngsters, that's why we get disappointed when we lose matches. Our openers finished off the game in the PP, Jaiswal was superb, hopefully, he'll make it big," said Samson.

"We have been discussing Shivam in the last 2-3 games. Mahipal did a good job in the first few games, but we thought today could be Shivam's game," he added.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals ensured that their hopes of making it to the playoffs are alive.

( With inputs from ANI )

