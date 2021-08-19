IPL: CSK to start training at ICC Academy on Thursday, MI to train at Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday

Chennai Super Kings is set to start preparations for the UAE leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai from Thursday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium from Friday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said both teams have completed their 6-day quarantine period successfully and while the CSK outfit starts training on Thursday, MI will kickstart their preparations on Friday.

"Both the teams have completed the quarantine process successfully and are ready to start preparations for the IPL. While CSK begin training tonight at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, MI begin their training programme from Friday at the training facility inside the Sheikh Zayed Stadium," the source said.

Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will depart for the UAE on Saturday. Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the international stars will join the squad following the conclusion of their international commitments.

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday early morning for UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will start," a DC official said."Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over."

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

( With inputs from ANI )

