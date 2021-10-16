IPL from 2022 will get bigger and even better: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has promised fans that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get bigger and even better.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fourth IPL title on Friday after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final by 27 runs.

Jay Shah congratulated CSK and pointed out that the recently concluded season has been a "challenge" for everyone but everyone's "commitment, determination and dedication" made it possible.

"Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL for lifting the prestigious #IPL2021. This has been a challenging season for all of us but hats off to everyone for their commitment, determination & dedication. The 14th season will remain special. The @IPL from 2022 will get bigger & even better!" Jay Shah tweeted.

For IPL 2022, two new teams are set to come in, and it needs to be seen how many players a franchise is allowed to retain before the mega auction.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming knows it will be difficult to retain most CSK players and he is looking forward to see how things pan out ahead of the IPL 2022.

"We don't know (on being asked if this was an end of an era). But we know that whenever we get to the end of the cycle we know that we cannot get some players back," Fleming said during the post-match press conference.

"CSK always had a system where we maintain players and keep them with you for a long period of time and get the best out of them. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the next few months. Most teams will have a change in them and we will be one of them," he added.

