IPL: Mike Hesson to replace Simon Katich as RCB head coach, Hasaranga replaces Zampa

Ahead of the resumption of Season 14 of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced changes to the squad as the team gears up for the action in the UAE this September.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has stepped down as head coach of the IPL side due to personal reasons and as part of the team's business continuity plan Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

Speaking about the resumption of the IPL 2021, Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, RoyalChallengers Bangalore, in a virtual press briefing, said, "As the season resumes in the UAE, it's going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the head coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future. In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of the head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket."

Rajesh Menon also announced that Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga will be part of RCB for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. Hasaranga was the player of the series in the recently concluded Sri Lanka-India T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.

Another Sri Lankan, Dushmantha Chameera confirmed his place in the Banglore side. The fast bowler replaces Daniel Sams. Tim David who is no stranger to the T20 format replaced Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season. After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard-hitting batsman and handy bowler, Tim David will now test his skills in IPL.

The Indian players, support staff and the team management will be assembling in Bengaluru on Saturday following which the team will undergo 7 days of quarantine and will undergo Covid tests for 3 days during the period. The team will then depart via a chartered flight from Bangalore on August 29. The other international players and staff will assemble in the UAE starting August 29 onwards. There will be another 6 days of quarantine in the UAE.

Royal Challengers Bangalore resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20 as they square offagainst Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor