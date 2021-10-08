Ireland announce final squad for T20 World Cup, Graham Kennedy misses out

The Ireland selectors have left out Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy in the final squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in UAE and Oman. The Ireland selectors named the final squad of 15 for the tournament, set to be led by Andrew Balbirnie. It will be a trimmed-down version of the squad that is set to tour UAE for a three-match bilateral T20I series, starting October 7. The trio who missed out will be a part of the reserves that will travel with the squad. Speaking about the team selected, Andrew White - the chair of the national men's selection committee said, "It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 - every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance. The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.

"Part of the selectors decision-making was around the conditions in both Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, but we also factored in [Head Coach] Graham Ford's on-the-ground assessment of what he believes to be our most effective combination of players to win games of cricket." "We are confident that the squad of players selected have the ability and the determination to take us into the next round of the tournament, but ultimately it will be about putting together performances that are deserving of it. We wish Fordy and the lads all the best for the challenge ahead, and we're sure they will do Irish cricket proud. "Ireland's World Cup campaign will begin on October 12 with a warm-up fixture against Papua New Guinea. Following two arm-up games, Ireland will take on Netherlands on October 18 in Round 1 of the tournament. That game will be followed by matches against Sri Lanka and Namibia, on October 20 and 22 respectively. The top-two teams from the group will qualify for Super 12.

