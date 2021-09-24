Ireland Women name squad for historic Zimbabwe tour

Laura Delany (c), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Fixtures: October 5: 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club.

October 7: 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club.

October 9: 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club.

October 11: 4th ODI, Harare Sports Club.

