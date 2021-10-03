It was a mixed feeling: Mithali Raj on playing first pink-ball Test

Indian captain Mithali Raj expected the new ball to move quite a bit in the day-night Test as she described her experience of playing the first pink-ball game.

Australia and India settled for a draw as the time ran out on the final day in Carrara. Both teams earned two points each meaning Australia leading the multi-format series with 6 points heading into the three T20Is, while India is on 4.

Interacting with the media in the post-match press conference, Mithali Raj talked about the positives from two Tests that the team has played this year.

"In England, we were on the verge of losing and the lower-order put on a brave performance. Coming to Australia Smriti has played well, her hindered was fabulous. Seamers have bowled well. Jhulan is obviously an experienced player and she has been in a good rhythm. Along with her [Jhulan] the two young seamers has stood out," she said.

"It was a mixed feeling. I expected quite a movement with the new ball but it didn't happen. In the latter half of the 1st innings, there was a bit of a movement. For my first experience, I thoroughly enjoyed being on the ground," the Indian captain said while replying to a query from ANI.

Raj also opened about the last-minute change of the call at the toss against Meg Lanning as she said, "You know with the history of me losing the toss I dont want it to become my legacy."

"And the way the girls have been pulling my legs for that so I thought let me change [the toss call] but clearly I think I need to take a cue from MS Dhoni regarding how to win the toss," she quipped.

Chasing 272 runs in the final session of the final day, Australia negotiated a draw despite losing two early wickets. India held command in the majority of the Test but that wasn't enough to force a result as rain on the first two days significantly reduced the number of overs bowled. Smriti Mandhana with her maiden Test ton was awarded the Player of the Match.

( With inputs from ANI )

