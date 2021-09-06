It's A Girl: Jos Buttler and wife Louise Webber welcome their second child

England cricketer Jos Buttler and wife Louise Webber have been blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. As per reports, the English couple has named their newborn child 'Margot.' In April 2019, the couple had welcomed their first child, a girl named Georgia Rose. Notably, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, for which Buttler plays, turned to social media to welcome the newest member of their family. Buttler, had withdrawn from the ongoing five-match Test series between England and India in the middle of it. While Buttler played in the first three Tests, he opted to withdraw from the last two matches.

Along with the two test matches, Buttler also withdraws from the second phase of IPL. Royals have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips as a replacement for Buttler. Last November, Phillips hammered a 46-ball century against West Indies in Mount Maunganui, breaking Colin Munro's record for the fastest ton by a New Zealand batter in T20Is. Aside from that, he has also cracked three other centuries in T20 cricket - two for Auckland and one for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Phillips' 506 T20I runs have come at a strike rate of 149.70, with the majority of his innings having come outside the top three. Buttler, had scored 254 runs at a strike rate of 153.01, including 124 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, before the IPL season came to a halt midway through. The Royals, who are placed fifth in the points table, resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21.