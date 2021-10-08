It's going to be pretty tough against Pakistan in T20 WC, says Martin Guptill

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill said his team was looking forward to some game time before the T20 World Cup but the cancellation of the Pakistan series left everyone "disappointed."

The Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert last month minutes before the start of the opening game.

"I guess it was disappointing for everyone involved. We were all looking forward to playing some cricket and getting a bit of game-time before the World Cup and that wasn't to be," ESPNcricinfo quoted Guptill as saying.

"I know Pakistan are really looking forward to having some cricket back in their home country. We're all hoping that there's going to be cricket there again soon," he added.

New Zealand was slated to play their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003. The Kiwis will now open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Green Army in Sharjah on October 26.

Guptill is aware of Pakistan's bowling strength on sluggish UAE wickets but has backed the Kiwis to do well.

"I think [it's] like any game against Pakistan, they're a tough opponent and in these conditions, it's going to be pretty tough again," Guptill said.

"We're going to have to be on our A-game and bring it to them and not take a backward step, just like every other game that we play. It's going to be a tough game, I'm not going to lie, but we're going to prepare well and look forward to that game," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor