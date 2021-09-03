It's good to be back: Chris Woakes

New Delhi, Sep 3 Playing his first Test for over a year following a variety of mishaps including Covid isolation and a bruised heel caused by slipping down the stairs , England seamer Chris Woakes, who grabbed four wickets at the Oval against India on the opening day, said it was "worth the wait".

"I was desperate to play cricket again, and it's good to be back. It feels like a long time coming, but it was well worth the wait. There are going to be some bowling pains in the morning, but it's good to have those back.

"Plenty of people around the world have had a worse 18 months than I have, but not to have capitalised on last year does feel like I might have missed out a little bit. It's nice to show what I can do and showcase my skills," Woakes was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

After Woakes's four for 55 helped dismiss the tourists for 191 in the fourth Test, the hosts closed on 53 for three with Root bowled in the day's penultimate over for 21.

"We were really happy to bowl them out cheaply, but we would like not to have lost three wickets, including Joe, given the form he's been in," the England seamer said.

"But I still feel like we can bat well, get a good lead and put the pressure back on them. It will be a big second day. I'd like to think we are on top, but the morning session will be crucial."

