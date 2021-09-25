Jason Holder's triple strike derail Punjab Kings in Sharjah

Punjab Kings set 126-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the bowlers led by Jason Holder did the damage with the ball. KL and Mayank - were sent back by Holder in a space of five balls inside the powerplay and that left the middle order exposed. Markram was the only one who showed some application but he too could not carry on and if not for that 14-run last over the final score would have been well below the 120-mark. Last year Punjab, successfully defended 126 against the same opponents last year in Dubai.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field. For Punjab Kings Bishnoi, Gayle and Ellis found a place in the XI while SRH went in unchanged from their last match.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said: "We gonna have a bowl, chances of dew coming in later on and it's a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it's about staying tight together and making small adjustments. It's important to keep coming up with that energy and at times it's easy to reflect on past performances where we have done better but we need to play with that freedom. We are playing the same team."Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul said: "I was unsure of what to do. That game (last) it can either deflate you or make you go fearless. Everyone is keen to get out there and turn this around. We have three changes. Fabien Allen, Porel and Adil Rashid are out. Ellis, Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi are back in the team. When you are at the bottom of the table, you are still trying to figure out what your best eleven is. With Chris it gives me and Mayank a lot of breathing space at the top. Chris has always delivered for us and hope he can do that again for us today."